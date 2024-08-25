SYOSSET, N.Y. — Police on Sunday were investigating the deaths of five people at a suburban Long Island home.
Police investigate deaths of 5 people in New York City suburb
By The Associated Press
Officers responding to a report of shots fired in Syosset at midday found the body of a man outside a home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The bodies of four other people were found inside the residence about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of New York City, according to a release from the Nassau County Police Department.
Police said all five victims were pronounced dead by a police medic and that a homicide squad was investigating.
Police did not release further information.
