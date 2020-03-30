THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police are investigating a break-in at a Dutch art museum that is currently closed because of restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the museum and police said Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear if any paintings or art were stolen in the raid in the early hours of Monday morning on the Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam.

The museum did not release any details. It scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.

Before the closure, the museum was hosting an exhibition titled "Mirror of the Soul. Toorop to Mondriaan" in cooperation with Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum.

The museum houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer, with a focus on modernism such as neo-impressionism, pointillism, expressionism and cubism.