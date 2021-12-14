An elderly couple in Blaine is now on the receiving end of an outpouring of support after an Instacart driver allegedly dropped their groceries on the ground, purposely drove over them and left a derogatory note behind.

Amber Gray this week started a GoFundMe in hopes of raising $500 to help two of her relatives, who she described as being on a tight budget and "the most beautiful, generous, loving souls" she has ever known.

By Wednesday morning, donors from across the country had given nearly $7,900.

"We never dreamed we would have such an incredible response to our story," Gray wrote in an update Tuesday. "We cannot even begin to express how grateful we are. We started this fundraiser as a way to raise money for groceries. And now it has become so much bigger!"

Blaine police have identified the driver as a 36-year-old woman from Coon Rapids and said that charges are likely soon.

The incident unfolded on Dec. 6 when the couple ordered a $50 of groceries from Cub Foods to be delivered by the Instacart delivery service. When the driver arrived, the couple stepped outside to meet the woman fearing she may get stuck in the driveway due to the snow. At that time, the driver yelled at the couple and told them to check the wreath hanging on their front door. The driver then drove back and forth over the groceries before leaving, according to Capt. Mark Boerboom of the Blaine police.

The couple found the receipt from the grocery order on which the driver scribbled a note that said "Instacart doesn't pay employees sry find another slave." The note also called police "racist pigs."

Boerboom said the driver's Grinch-like behavior was believed to have been in response to a sign supporting law enforcement that was in the homeowner's front yard.

The homeowners received a full refund from Instacart, Boerboom said. The company said in a statement that is "appalled by the unacceptable actions of this shopper," who no longer works for the company.

Gray said the donations will allow her relatives to pay for groceries for the foreseeable future and pay off current and future medical costs. She also said the couple plans to use some of the money to give back to the community.

"My family is beyond grateful and humbled by your generosity," Gray wrote. "Thank you all for being incredible human beings and reminding us that evil doesn't get to win when there is this much love to fight it.