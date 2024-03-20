MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in the violent western Mexican state of Jalisco said Wednesday they found five dead bodies piled in a bulletproof SUV.
The state prosecutors' office said someone called an emergency number to report the vehicle Tuesday. Inside, police found the bodies of five men ''with visible signs of violence.'' The office did not specify how the men were killed.
The SUV was found on a road in Villa de Corona, which is south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state.
The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name. Mexican drug cartels frequently use either homemade or professionally made bulletproof vehicles, as well as military-grade weapons.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Police in western Mexico find five bodies piled in a bulletproof SUV
Prosecutors in the violent western Mexican state of Jalisco said Wednesday they found five dead bodies piled in a bulletproof SUV.
World
Why defeated presidential candidates are challenging Indonesia's election result
Indonesia's electoral commission announced on Wednesday that Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a former general linked to past human rights abuses, was elected president. The results immediately drew allegations of fraud from Subianto's political rivals.
World
Prabowo Subianto, ex-general tied to a past dictatorship, is confirmed as Indonesia's next president
Prabowo Subianto, a former special forces general with ties to Indonesia's current president and past dictatorship, was confirmed the victor of last month's presidential election over two former governors who have vowed to contest the result in court.
World
UN says e-waste from trashed electric devices is piling up and recycling isn't keeping pace
U.N. agencies have warned that electrical and electronic waste is piling up worldwide while recycling rates remain low and are likely to fall even further.
World
Blinken adds Israel stop to latest Mideast tour as tensions rise over Gaza war
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel this week as part of his sixth urgent mission to the Middle East since the Israelis' war with Hamas began in October, as relations between the two countries have soured dramatically in recent weeks.