BANGKOK — Police in northern Thailand say they're searching for a man who is believed to have shot and killed two men and a woman early Wednesday.
Police in Thailand searching for suspect believed to have killed 3 in financial dispute
By The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 at 4:07AM
Nong Bua Lamphu provincial police said the shooting took place in the town of Sri Boonrueang.
The suspect is believed to have been involved in a financial dispute with the victims, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.
