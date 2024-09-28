JOHANNESBURG — Police in South Africa say 17 people have been killed in 2 mass shootings in the same town.
Police in South Africa say 17 people have been killed in 2 mass shootings in the same town
Police in South Africa say 17 people have been killed in 2 mass shootings in the same town.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 28, 2024 at 11:49AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Netanyahu says Hezbollah leader's killing became an "essential condition" for Israel to achieve its war goals
Netanyahu says Hezbollah leader's killing became an "essential condition" for Israel to achieve its war goals.