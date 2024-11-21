Wires

Police in Pakistan say death toll from gun attack on vehicles carrying Shiite passengers jumps to at least 28

Police in Pakistan say death toll from gun attack on vehicles carrying Shiite passengers jumps to at least 28.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 11:42AM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Police in Pakistan say death toll from gun attack on vehicles carrying Shiite passengers jumps to at least 28.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary

Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.

Wires

Trump has chooses GOP U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as his nominee to lead the Labor Department

Wires

President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Russ Vought to return as White House budget director