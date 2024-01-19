SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A former member of Jamaica's Parliament has been detained and was named a suspect in his wife's death, police said.

Jolyan Silvera was taken into custody after an autopsy found that his wife, Melissa Silvera, did not die of natural causes in November but of possible gunshot wounds, police said late Thursday, calling the development a ''major breakthrough.''

As a result, the investigation was upgraded to possible murder, officials said.

Melissa Silvera was found dead at her home in November.

Fitz Bailey, deputy police commissioner of crime, said authorities are ''satisfied … that there is sufficient evidence to mount a viable prosecution.''

Silvera has not been charged. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.