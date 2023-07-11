SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A Roman Catholic priest from Kenya has been arrested in Jamaica and charged with abduction and rape in the alleged kidnapping of a 12-year-old child, police said Tuesday.
The attacks happened in March but were not reported until last month, police said in a statement. The 39-year-old priest has been charged with four criminal counts including rape and abduction.
An attorney for the priest could not immediately be reached for comment.
