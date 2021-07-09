ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in Iowa have arrested a man in connection with a murder in St. Paul earlier this week.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that police in Ames took the 20-year-old man into custody Thursday afternoon. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
He's suspected of fatally shooting 30-year-old Kiefer Morgan in the house Morgan was renting in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Investigators say the shooting wasn't random but have declined to offer details on the circumstances citing an ongoing investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Billionaire Richard Branson flying own rocket to space
Thrill-seeking billionaire Richard Branson strapped in and set off Sunday on his boldest adventure yet — a bid to reach space aboard his own winged rocket ship.
Business
Musk under fire again: CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition
a purchase that would combine the leading maker of electric vehicles with a manufacturer of solar panels that can recharge EVs.
Local
Missing 91-year-old woman found dead in St. Paul creek
Police had asked for the public's help in finding Shoua Lee, who has memory problems, after she left her North End residence on Friday.
Local
Man shot, wounded in south Minneapolis a block south of E. Lake Street
The man, in his 30s, was shot twice in the chest, police say.
Sports
Clutch save: Dad of Nats P Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich
Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday.