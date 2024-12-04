Police in Georgia arrest an opposition leader as mass protests continue

The EU granted Georgia candidate status in December 2023 on condition that it meet the bloc's recommendations, but put its accession on hold and cut financial support in June after the passage of a ''foreign influence'' law that was widely seen as a blow to democratic freedoms. It requires organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as ''pursuing the interest of a foreign power,'' similar to a Russian law used to discredit organizations critical of the government.