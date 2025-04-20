World

Police in central Germany hunt for a suspect on the run after 2 people were shot dead

German police in a spa town north of Frankfurt on Sunday were expanding a manhunt for a suspect still on the loose after two people were fatally shot a day earlier.

The Associated Press
April 20, 2025 at 11:45AM

BERLIN — German police in a spa town north of Frankfurt on Sunday were expanding a manhunt for a suspect still on the loose after two people were fatally shot a day earlier.

Police in the Hesse region said the two victims were gunned down in a residential area of Bad Nauheim, about 35 kilometers (about 22 miles) north of Frankfurt, and a motive was not immediately known. Authorities did not immediately identify the victims.

German news agency dpa reported that a police spokesperson had cited evidence pointing to a single perpetrator but that authorities could not rule out the possibility that others might have been involved.

According to Hessenschau, a regional publication linked to a public broadcaster, a large police contingent was deployed after the shootings on Saturday, and local residents indicated that special forces had been sent to the site, along with emergency vehicles and a police helicopter.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Vance meets Pope Francis on Easter Sunday after tangle over migration, gets chocolate eggs for kids

card image

U.S. Vice President JD Vance met briefly with Pope Francis on Sunday to exchange Easter greetings, after they got into a long-distance tangle over the Trump administration's migrant deportation plans.

World

Ethiopians celebrate Easter with calls for charity and peace

World

Pope Francis emerges from convalescence on Easter, delights crowd with popemobile tour