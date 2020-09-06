Authorities said Sunday that they suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in a crash on a road along Lake Minnetonka that killed a passenger.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred about 4:30 p.m. last Monday along Smith Bay in the 1800 block of Shoreline Drive in Orono, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The driver’s lone passenger, Michael J. Evjen, 26, of Corcoran, died Wednesday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Orono police said in a statement that “we do believe drug/alcohol was a factor in the crash. Pending blood results and [the] State Patrol report, we will proceed with applicable charges.”

Police haven’t identified the driver nor released details about how the crash occurred.