Police Monday identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot near the border of St. Paul and Maplewood over the weekend.
Devinn Madley of Maplewood was found on the roadway at Larpenteur Avenue E. and Howard Street N. at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Police say he was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maplewood police are reviewing evidence and following up on leads. The case is the city's first homicide of the year.
On Sunday, police in St. Paul responded to three homicides in less than 24 hours.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
