FARGO, N.D. — Authorities have identified a man suspected of shooting three people behind a bar in downtown Fargo.
Police say 43-year-old Brandon Roosevelt Grant is wanted for the early Sunday morning shooting following a disturbance in the Bismarck Tavern. The victims remain hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say Grant is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Investigators are seeking information and videos from members of the public who may have witnessed the incident. Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting.
