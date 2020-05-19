St. Paul police have identified a man shot and killed outside a housing complex Friday night in the city's North End.

Kenneth Hayes Jr., 28, of St. Paul, died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:15 p.m.

Officers responding to McDonough Homes, in the 1600 block of Jackson Street, found Hayes lying on the ground outside.

He died at the scene.

A small memorial, festooned with balloons, candles and trinkets, marks the spot where he fell. Dozens of tea lights spell out his name on the sidewalk.

Hayes was enrolled at the Carpenters Training Institute in St. Paul, a four-year apprenticeship program. Carpenters Local Union 322 announced his death on Facebook.

"Our condolences go out to his family and friends for their loss," union officials wrote. "So very sad. RIP Kenneth."

The father of three is survived by a girlfriend who is pregnant with twins.

His death is the city's 12th homicide of the year. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.