Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a fatal hit-and-run Friday night in Maplewood, and are still seeking help locating the suspect's vehicle.

The Maplewood Police Department says Mark Koepke, 56, of St. Paul was struck by a car shortly before 10 p.m. in the northbound lane of McKnight Road near Margaret Street.

Officers arrived to the scene to find Koepke and two vehicles that had stopped. The vehicle or vehicles that hit Koepke were not at the scene, according to police.

Officers and paramedics from Maplewood and St. Paul fire departments gave medical aid, but Koepke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a dark blue Dodge Caravan, or a Chrysler Town and Country with damage on the front right of the vehicle in connection to the fatal hit-and-run. The make is believed to be between 2011 and 2020, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident can contact Maplewood Lt. Joe Steiner at 651-249-2608 or email Joe.Steiner@maplewoodmn.gov.