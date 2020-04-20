St. Paul police have identified the 20-year-old man shot and killed Saturday on the city's East Side.

Micheal Valentino Parrish, of Minneapolis, was one of two victims police found in a van near Bush Avenue and Bradley Street Saturday afternoon. The second man, who has not been identified, was taken to Regions hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and is expected to survive.

Officers were dispatched to the the 1400 block of E. Minnehaha Avenue around 12:15 p.m. after two 911 callers reported hearing at least a dozen shots ring out by the Holiday gas station. Witnesses told police that multiple victims left the scene in a red van and that a possible suspect fled on foot.

Police stopped the van about two miles away while en route to the hospital. Paramedics pronounced one man dead at the scene and transported other surviving victim to Regions, said Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The death marks the city's sixth homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (651) 266-5650.