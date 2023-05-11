Police have identified a 27-year-old man shot and killed in a car in the Jordan neighborhood of north Minneapolis.

Derrell Deshawn Freeman, of Minneapolis, was found dead following a shooting around 5 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Hillside Avenue North. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner report.

Officers were called to the scene where Freeman was sitting in the back of a dark gray Chevrolet car with the rear window blown out, Minneapolis police said. Officers and emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, and have not released additional details of the circumstances. This was the 19th homicide of 2023 in Minneapolis so far, according to the Star Tribune's database.

One nearby resident on Monday recalled hearing three gunshots, and said it was the third murder in as many years within earshot of her house.

Neighborhood resident Donna Reller said she was in her house on North Ilion Avenue when she heard gunfire.

