Police have identified two men in their 20s killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood early Sunday.

The two killed were Mheretab Eshete, 29, of Burnsville, and Adoniyas Kebede, 22, of St. Paul, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster with the St. Paul Police Department.

Police were called to the crash around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on West Seventh Street and South Homer Street. Officers found a Dodge Caravan that appeared to have crashed into a tree.

Ernster said police believe the van was speeding west on West Seventh when it crossed into the eastbound side and ran off the side of the road into a tree. St. Paul Fire Department paramedics pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Eshete was the driver, and Kebede was a passenger in the vehicle, Ernster said. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, Ernster said.