Police on Wednesday identified the man who was shot to death in a Savage neighborhood more than three weeks ago.

Anthony G. Koonjbeharry, 36, of Shakopee, suffered at least one gunshot wound on Oct. 1 in a residential area in the 14900 block of Oakcrest Circle, police said.

Police Capt. Scott Gordon declined to be specific about the location where Koonjbeharry was shot, but he did say it was "on private property" and not in a public space.

While there have been no arrests in the case as of late Wednesday afternoon, police said in a statement that "investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no outstanding threat to the community."

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 952-882-2600 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

At the time of his death, Koonjbeharry was a senior building engineer at Best Buy headquarters in Richfield, according to his online obituary.

"Anthony was an avid fisherman who won multiple fishing awards across state lines and was a part of many online fishing communities around the state," the obituary noted.