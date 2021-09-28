ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police arrested a man after they say he called Ramsey County dispatchers early Tuesday to report that he had killed his wife.

The Emergency Communications Center got the call about 3 a.m. from the 46-year-old man who said he had fatally shot his wife.

Police found him outside of the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.

While investigators were taking the suspect into custody, officers went to the man's home and found his wife, a woman in her 40s, deceased.

Investigators are working to determine a motive from the crime and the circumstances that led to the woman's death.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the woman's exact cause of death and positively identify her.

Police say the homicide is the 30th in the city this year.