QUEBEC CITY — Police in Quebec City are hunting for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left "multiple victims."
Police said late Saturday that the attacks happened near the provincial legislature on Halloween.
Police are asking those in the area to stay indoors.
There's no word on how many people were hurt, the severity of their injuries or on a possible motive for the attacks.
