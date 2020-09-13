A suspect in a domestic disturbance was shot and wounded by police in Duluth, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect was taken into police custody Saturday night, treated at a hospital for a shoulder wound and then released pending further investigation, a police spokeswoman said.

No officers were hurt during the incident, police said.

Other details about the shooting, which occurred about 9:25 p.m., have yet to be released.

The investigation is now being led by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.