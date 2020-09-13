A suspect in a domestic disturbance was shot and wounded by police in Duluth, authorities said Sunday.
The suspect was taken into police custody Saturday night, treated at a hospital for a shoulder wound and then released pending further investigation, a police spokeswoman said.
No officers were hurt during the incident, police said.
Other details about the shooting, which occurred about 9:25 p.m., have yet to be released.
The investigation is now being led by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Absence of fans makes for eerily quiet Vikings opener
The pandemic put a big wet blanket on not only the pregame activities but the energy inside the 66,000-seat stadium where fans are banned for at least the first two home games.
Duluth
Police gunfire in Duluth wounds suspect in domestic disturbance
The suspect was shot in the shoulder, later released as the investigation continues.
Variety
Wisconsin-La Crosse halts classes for 2 weeks due to virus
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Sunday suspended in-person undergraduate instruction for two weeks, citing an increase of COVID-19 cases.
St. Paul
Arson suspected in fire at St. Paul 'nightmare' house where man was fatally shot a day earlier
The residence is connected to 170 911 calls, police said. Resident showed up overnight, refused to leave and was arrested.
Minneapolis
Those who knew ex-officer struggle to understand decisions
J. Alexander Kueng became a Minneapolis police officer to help the community, but prosecutors accuse him of doing nothing to help George Floyd when he and his colleagues fatally pinned him to the ground as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.