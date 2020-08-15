AKRON, Ohio — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed during a gathering of teenagers at an Ohio home, authorities said.
Akron police said several shots were fired shortly before midnight Friday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. The girl was found wounded and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where she later died, police said.
Police said there was a large gathering of teenagers at the home and it appeared that the shots were fired from outside the residence.
The girl's name wasn't immediately released. The Summit County medical examiner's office plans an autopsy. No arrests were immediately reported.
