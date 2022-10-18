GREEN BAY, Wis. — A 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died, police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday.
The child was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, WLUK-TV reported.
Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case.
No additional details were released.
