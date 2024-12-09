NEW YORK — Police find writings critical of insurance industry on man being questioned in UnitedHealthcare shooting, AP source says.
Police find writings critical of insurance industry on man being questioned in UnitedHealthcare shooting, AP source says
Police find writings critical of insurance industry on man being questioned in UnitedHealthcare shooting, AP source says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 9, 2024 at 6:12PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law
Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law.