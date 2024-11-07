Police find two dead from gunshot wounds at Duluth home

DULUTH – Two people are dead from gunshot wounds, according to Duluth police, who were summoned to a house on the 6000 block of Tacony Street for a welfare check Thursday afternoon.
Officers and crime-scene investigators were on the scene in the West Duluth neighborhood Thursday evening.
November 7, 2024
Neighbors in the West Duluth neighborhood said a woman lives at the house with her teenage son but that they kept to themselves. Duluth police and crime-scene investigators were on site during the early evening.
According to the department, it remains an active investigation.
Officers at the scene could not provide more information but did confirm that the shootings are not related to the three-day string of burglaries on the east side of Duluth.
