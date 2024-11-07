Duluth

Police find two dead from gunshot wounds at Duluth home

Officers and crime-scene investigators were on the scene in the West Duluth neighborhood Thursday evening.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 7, 2024 at 11:15PM
Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Thursday in West Duluth. Duluth police had been called to the house for a welfare check. (Christa Lawler / The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – Two people are dead from gunshot wounds, according to Duluth police, who were summoned to a house on the 6000 block of Tacony Street for a welfare check Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors in the West Duluth neighborhood said a woman lives at the house with her teenage son but that they kept to themselves. Duluth police and crime-scene investigators were on site during the early evening.

According to the department, it remains an active investigation.

Officers at the scene could not provide more information but did confirm that the shootings are not related to the three-day string of burglaries on the east side of Duluth.

about the writer

about the writer

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

See More

More from Duluth

See More

Duluth

Police find two dead from gunshot wounds at Duluth home

card image

Officers and crime-scene investigators were on the scene in the West Duluth neighborhood Thursday evening.

Legislature

A detailed look at the Minnesota House races going to a recount

card image

Business

After many delays, $2B Iron Range project revives quest to create first new taconite mine since 1970s

card image