Police found a female's body inside a vehicle that somehow ended up in a holding pond in Rochester, officials said.
The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon in the 4000 block of NW. 19th Street, police said.
The vehicle appeared to have "been there awhile and became visible because of the dry conditions and low water level," a police statement read.
Police said they are working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office to determine the female's identity and a cause of death.
