IRVING, Texas — Officers fatally shot a patient at a Dallas-area hospital who had a gun in an emergency room, authorities said.
A nurse called police Wednesday night after she saw that the 34-year-old patient had a gun at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving, said city police spokesman Robert Reeves.
A hospital officer and an Irving police officer confronted the man, who opened fire, Reeves said. The officers fired back, killing him.
No one else was hurt.
Authorities didn't immediately release the man's name. They haven't said why he was at the hospital or why he might have opened fire.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Politics
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has a lot to celebrate
Last week, as he marked his 74th birthday, Clarence Thomas achieved two long-sought goals: expanding gun rights and overturning Roe v. Wade 's nationwide protection for abortion.
Business
OPEC+ oil boost likely not much help to high gasoline prices
The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing nations decided Thursday to boost production of crude by an amount that will likely do little to relieve high gasoline prices at the pump and energy-fueled inflation plaguing the global economy.
Business
Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a high 6.3%
A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 6.3% in May from a year earlier, unchanged from its level in April.
Business
Slightly fewer Americans apply for jobless claims last week
Slightly fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, reflecting a robust job market despite rising job cuts in some sectors of the economy that have cooled in recent months.
Nation
Police fatally shoot patient who had gun at Texas hospital
Officers fatally shot a patient at a Dallas-area hospital who had a gun in an emergency room, authorities said.