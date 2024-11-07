Police fatally shoot armed man who barricaded himself in New Hampshire bed-and-breakfast

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — State police fatally shot a man armed with a rifle who had barricaded himself inside a New Hampshire bed-and-breakfast for about 10 hours, officials said Thursday.
By The Associated Press
Police responded to a call about a disturbance Wednesday afternoon at the Federal House Inn in Plymouth, in the state's White Mountains region, the state attorney general's office said in a news release.
They heard apparent gunshots coming from the building, and the man barricaded himself inside. A state police crisis negotiation team and a SWAT unit arrived. Law enforcement communicated with the man for several hours, the attorney general's office said.
The SWAT unit radioed around 1 a.m. Thursday that it had fired upon the man. The attorney general's office said six members of the unit fired guns.
The man was found near a first-floor doorway and pronounced dead, officials said.
It is unclear whether the man was a guest at the B&B, and his motive is being investigated.
