MILWAUKEE — A community service officer for the Milwaukee Police Department has been fatally shot in what authorities say appears to be a neighbor dispute.
Police arrested a 65-year-old suspect after responding to the scene on the city's south side Monday evening. Acting Police Chief Michael Brunson says the officer was 35 years old and was a well-respected employee.
Community service officers are civilian employees who help with non-emergency calls. Brunson says the man had worked for the department for four years.
The victim was not identified.
Brunson said the shooting will be investigated by the department's homicide division.
