LEXINGTON, Va. — A drunk driver was going 152 mph (245 kph) when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend, Virginia State Police said.
The 29-year-old man was stopped on Interstate 81 on Sunday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a tweet Tuesday from state police.
The tweet shows a photo of the officer's ticket, which said the man was driving 152 mph in a 70 mph (113 kph) zone.
"Speeding & DUI = Too many lives at risk = Arrest," the tweet said.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles lists reckless driving as 20 mph (32 kph)over the speed limit, or going more than 85 mph (137 kph) in any situation.
