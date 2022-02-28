A drunk driver ran a red light at a St. Paul intersection over the weekend and killed the other motorist in a collision, authorities said Monday.

The collision occurred shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Cretin and Marshall avenues, police said.

Jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide was Salvador J. Battles, 31, of St. Paul. He is suspected of being drunk at the time of the crash, according to jail records. As of Monday afternoon, a potential charge of criminal vehicular homicide against Battles was pending.

The driver who died was identified by police as Isiah D. Valle-Kirk, 26, of St. Paul.

Battles ran a red light in his SUV and hit Valle-Kirk's car broadside, police said. Valle-Kirk was taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a GoFundMe fund-raising campaign organized by the family, Valle-Kirk was socializing with friends and family at a cousin's home before leaving for work. However, he "had to return because he had left something behind," the online posting read.

Valle-Kirk left a second time, and soon afterward "all of Isiah's dreams came to an end within seconds due to another individual who felt the need to drive while extremely intoxicated," the posting continued.