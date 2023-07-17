The woman who crashed while driving over the weekend and killed her passenger at a Minneapolis intersection was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV while showing signs of illicit drug use, police said Monday in a court filing.

Dolly C. Harrison, 31, of Minneapolis, was injured in the wreck about 2 a.m. Sunday at E. 26th Street and S. Hiawatha Avenue, according to a search warrant affidavit that was filed and approved by a judge so police could collect Harrison's blood at HCMC for testing.

The adult passenger was declared dead at the scene. Officials have yet to release his identity.

The affidavit said the stolen SUV struck a traffic light pole. Police said they found a gun in the vehicle.

A police search of the SUV turned up a glass pipe and tinfoil in Harrison's purse, common paraphernalia used by drug abusers, the affidavit read. While she was nodding off, paramedics gave her fentanyl, the filing continued.

"I believe Harrison was under the influence of narcotics and could not operate a motor vehicle safely," the police officer wrote in his affidavit.

Also in the purse were anti-seizure pills, the filing added. The prescription drug gives users a sense of relaxation or calmness.