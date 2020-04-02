BETHANY, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma have identified the three people who were found fatally shot near a convenience store and believe the deaths were a double murder-suicide.
According to a police report, 32-year-old Aymondray Myers, Sr. fatally shot his wife, 32-year-old Shamara Myers, and her mother, 48-year-old Limbusha Fields, on Wednesday morning before killing himself.
A fourth person was also shot but his injuries aren't life-threatening.
The Bethany Police Department said no suspects are being sought.
