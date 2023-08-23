TACOMA, Wash. — A police detective in western Washington state was shot on Wednesday, according to police.
The Tacoma Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one of their detectives was shot at about 2:45 p.m. while ''on a contact.'' Police didn't release further details about what that meant and didn't immediately respond to a message seeking more information.
The detective was in stable condition, according to the social media post. The detective was taken to a hospital, was alert and talking, KIRO-TV reported.
No arrests have been made, and police were searching for a suspect, police said.
