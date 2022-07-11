WARSAW, Poland — Police in Warsaw said Monday they have detained a 31-year-old man who placed an explosive device in a downtown street where over 300 people were gathering.
The police said on Twitter they have evacuated the area in 200-meter (yard) radius and experts have come with specialized equipment to remove the explosive device. Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said it's a powerful device and described the situation as "serious."
There were no reports of any explosions or anyone being hurt in the incident, which took place a few blocks from the country's presidential palace.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Brazil leaders call for calm after party official's killing
A federal prison guard and alleged supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro killed a local official from the leftist Workers' Party in the Brazilian state of Parana, according to state police. The shooting death comes ahead of a highly polarized presidential election in October.
Business
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
As Russian missiles struck a key Ukrainian city, Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded a fast-track procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians on Monday, another effort to strengthen Moscow's influence over war-torn Ukraine.
World
UN to monitor Ukraine war for violations against children
The United Nations announced Monday it will start monitoring the war in Ukraine and conflicts in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Africa's central Sahel region for violations against children, including killings, injuries, recruitment, rape and other forms of sexual violence.
World
Mexico, US presidents to meet amid newly tense relationship
The U.S.-Mexico relationship — a straightforward tradeoff during the Trump administration, with Mexico tamping down on migration and the U.S. not pressing on other issues — has become a wide range of disagreements over trade, foreign policy, energy and climate change.
World
Police detain man with explosives in Warsaw, evacuate area
Police in Warsaw said Monday they have detained a 31-year-old man who placed an explosive device in a downtown street where over 300 people were gathering.