Opinion | Minneapolis can’t promote officers tied to police violence and call it reform

Does the city of Minneapolis think we are stupid?
On Tuesday, the Minneapolis Police Department announced that Sgt. Mark Hanneman has been confirmed as the MPD’s lead use-of-force training instructor. Chief Brian O’Hara called it “the best decision” to advance the city’s reform efforts. This announcement comes despite widespread public concern — and pain — surrounding Hanneman’s record, particularly his role in the 2022 killing of Amir Locke during a no-knock warrant operation. [Opinion editor’s note: Hanneman is the officer who shot Locke. Prosecutors declined to file charges.]
It also comes just days after the third anniversary of the killing of Tekle Sundberg, another young Black man, shot by MPD snipers during a SWAT standoff. Tekle’s parents announced this week that they are suing the city of Minneapolis and its officers for civil rights violations. And in a strange twist of timing, the announcement of Hanneman’s promotion came a day before families affected by police violence were to receive an honorary resolution from the Minneapolis City Council acknowledging their pain and suffering, while the very system that inflicted that pain remains untouched.
This is what emotional whiplash looks like.
The city can’t continue handing grieving families symbolic pieces of paper with one hand while elevating officers who caused their grief with the other. To promote Hanneman and call it “reform” is a cynical, insulting distortion of what meaningful change looks like.
What’s even more troubling is the city’s failure to offer a shred of public transparency around the decision. The MPD expects the community to take its word that this is the right move. But we have yet to see information about what qualifies Hanneman to teach others how to use force — no details about his training philosophy, credentials or approach. What makes him uniquely suited to shape the next generation of officers? Why should Minneapolis residents believe this will lead to better outcomes, rather than more of the same?