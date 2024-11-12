Nation

Police cruiser strikes and kills a bicyclist pulling a trailer in Vermont

A bicyclist pulling a trailer in Vermont died after he was struck by a police cruiser, state police said.

The Associated Press
November 12, 2024 at 3:03PM

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A bicyclist pulling a trailer in Vermont died after he was struck by a police cruiser, state police said.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 7 in South Burlington. The officer, a sergeant with the Shelburne Police Department, was heading south and struck the southbound bicyclist. It was raining and dark, and the road was wet, state police said in a news release.

The bicyclist, Sean Hayes, 38, of Burlington, died at the scene, the state police said. The sergeant has been identified as Kyle Kapitanski, 41.

The state police crash reconstruction team and its criminal division are investigating. They are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

Kapitanski declined to comment when contacted by phone Tuesday. A message was left with Shelburne Police Department regarding his employment status.

Kapitanski, who joined the department in 2022, had previously worked throughout Vermont in various police and sheriff's departments. He recently had served as police chief in the town of Richmond.

