BURLINGTON, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's Office said Monday that authorities who were investigating a man on allegations of child sex abuse found pipe bombs in a Burlington residence.
A sheriff's office release said that Kyle Gustin, 38, is being held in the Racine County Jail on two counts of possession of improvised explosives and numerous counts of child sex crimes. A search of online court records showed only the explosives charges.
Authorities said the explosives were located in a safe in the basement of the residence and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad "effectively rendered the pipe bombs useless."
Court documents do not show an attorney for Gustin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Virus closes U.S. Bank Stadium for '20 except for maybe Vikings
As of today, the four-year-old stadium has nothing but football on the schedule. Even if the NFL season goes ahead, it's unlikely to include stadiums full of fans.
Duluth
Duluth tables proposal to remove 'chief' from job titles
Constituents and out-of-towners have weighed in.
Local
Adwina Jackson Baptiste, educator and poet, dies of COVID-19 complications at 71
Adwina Jackson Baptiste always emphasized two things to her three children. “Faith and the pursuit of knowledge,” said daughter Alicia Ayodele of New Hope. “They…
Minneapolis
Mystery remains over death outside pawn shop during Minneapolis unrest
Weeks after Calvin Horton Jr. was shot, his family has few answers
South Metro
Mom mourns son lost in wrong-way I-35W crash, stays strong for daughter
Wrong-way crash on I-35W in Richfield left 25-year-old in coma and killed three others.