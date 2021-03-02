DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have charged five people with attempted murder in a brazen Des Moines shooting that critically injured a 2-year-old child.

The shooting happened Monday night when more than a dozen shots were fired into a house, Des Moines police said. Officers called to the home found that one of the shots had hit a toddler, who was inside the home.

The child was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, police said. Later, Iowa State Patrol troopers found a crash on Interstate 80 west of Des Moines believed to be connected to the shooting and called Des Moines police.

Police said five people were arrested and two guns confiscated. By Tuesday afternoon, police said they brought attempted murder and weapons charges against Owo Robin Nyal Bol, 20, of Sioux City; Thon Robin Bol, 20, of Sioux City; Reath Stephen Yak, 20, of Storm Lake; Caine William Dominguez-Shiesl, 18, of Omaha, Nebraska; and Odol Lual Othow, 20, of Worthington, Minnesota.

Police said the group intentionally targeted the house, but that the toddler and a 17-year-old girl who were in the home at the time were not the intended targets.