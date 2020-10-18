Police say a man’s death in a Moorhead neighborhood early Sunday is suspicious.

The man was dead by the time officers arrived about 2:50 a.m. to the 400 block of S. 18th Street, said Police Capt. Deric Swenson.

A woman at the scene was injured and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made, however, “there is no belief that there is a threat to the public,” Swenson said.

Police have not said how the man was killed or the woman was injured, but emergency dispatch audio about that time disclosed that a man and woman were trapped beneath a vehicle in the same block. The dispatch audio also revealed that the man was unconscious.

The vehicle was running and the doors were open, an emergency responder on the scene said.

A woman who called police was described by dispatch as hysterical as saying “ ‘I’m sorry’ over and over.”

Police have yet to release the man or woman’s identities.