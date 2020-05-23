Police on Saturday were investigating a homicide at a home on St. Paul’s West Side.
Police responding to a call in the 200 block of Belvidere Street East on Saturday morning found a man unconscious and not breathing with signs of trauma, said police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster.
Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scanner audio said someone called 911 Saturday morning saying she thought her neighbor had been shot Friday night.
“She did hear shots, but didn’t call it in,” dispatchers said. A mutual friend found the victim.
Ernster said he didn’t have “anything specific” about whether someone heard shots the night before.
