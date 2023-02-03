LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A bus carrying Romanian citizens traveling to Italy overturned early Friday in northeastern Slovenia, killing three people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. near the town of Murska Sobota, Slovenian police said in a statement. They said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Romania's foreign ministry said later on Friday that the bus was carrying 32 Romanians who were traveling to Italy. The statement said four people received medical care.

Photos from the scene showed the bus on its side in the grass beside the road. Marks can be seen where it apparently slid down a grassy slope after breaking through a barrier.