SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Gunmen opened fire at a birthday party in northern Puerto Rico and killed three people including a 4-year-old boy, police said Tuesday.
The shooting injured two other children, ages 9 and 10, in the attack Monday night at a public housing complex in the U.S. territory's coastal town of Cataño, police said in a statement.
Police said two men were killed at the party and that the 4-year-old boy died at a hospital on Tuesday.
Officials said the boy was not related to the men, adding that they believe the shooting was tied to drug trafficking.
No one has been arrested.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days
A court in Romania's capital agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate's detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said.
World
Guatemalans protest ban on leftist presidential candidate
Thousands of people demonstrated in Guatemala Tuesday to protest a court's decision not to allow an indigenous candidate to register for the country's June 25 presidential elections.
World
Party animal aims to be Carnival's greatest parade director
Few Brazilians can claim to dominate their field as much, and at such a young age, as the 39-year-old Carnival showman Leandro Vieira.
World
Israel sentences Islamic Jihad member to 22 months in prison
The Israeli military said Tuesday it has sentenced a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group to 22 months in prison after his arrest helped spark three days of heavy fighting in Gaza last year.
Business
Germany eyes tax credits for renewable energy companies
A senior German government official is proposing U.S.-style tax credits to boost companies involved in shifting the country's economy away from its dependence on fossil fuels.