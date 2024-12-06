Wires

Police believe 3 US and Canadian climbers who went missing on New Zealand's highest mountain are dead

Police believe 3 US and Canadian climbers who went missing on New Zealand's highest mountain are dead.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 6, 2024 at 4:00AM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Police believe 3 US and Canadian climbers who went missing on New Zealand's highest mountain are dead.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Iran says it successfully conducted a space launch, the latest for a program criticized by the West

Iran says it successfully conducted a space launch, the latest for a program criticized by the West.

Wires

Police believe 3 US and Canadian climbers who went missing on New Zealand's highest mountain are dead

Wires

AP source: NBA to return to China in 2025 with Nets and Suns to play two preseason games in Macao