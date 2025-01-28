A baby under 2 months old stopped breathing in a bloodied Minneapolis hotel room and died soon afterward, according to court records.
Police: Baby dies soon after she is found not breathing in Minneapolis hotel room
The baby was staying at the Days Hotel with her father, 20, and 17-year-old mother, according to a court filing.
The incident occurred about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 21 at the Days Hotel near the University of Minnesota in the 2400 block of University Avenue SE., according to a police incident report and a search affidavit that was filed by police in Hennepin County District Court and made public over the weekend.
The filing cleared the way for police to search the room where they and emergency medical personnel found the stricken baby, who was staying at the hotel with her 17-year-mother and 20-year-old father.
“Officers observed blood on the bedding in the room where the child was found,” the affidavit read.
The police report added that “despite all lifesaving efforts, the baby was declared deceased at [HCMC].”
Police told the court they wanted to search the room for the blood-stained bedding, cellphones and other electronic devices, drugs or paraphernalia, DNA and other biological evidence, and “items providing [an indication] of a struggle or motive.”
The police investigation is continuing as of Tuesday. Both parents are identified in the affidavit, but the Star Tribune generally does not identify potential suspects before charges are filed.
