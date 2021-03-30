The Fridley Police Department is asking the public to help find a 10-year-old girl who may be driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

Ava Whitfield was last seen wearing a red tie-dyed hoodie, black leggings, black Nike tennis shoes and black glasses. Her last known location was the Eden Prairie area.

The license plate of the vehicle is BAU358. Police believe she maybe driving around the Twin Cities area.

Whitfield is 5 feet, 4 inches, has black hair and brown eyes.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759