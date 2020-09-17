MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities on Thursday said they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old boy and wounding of a man who had done work for a Minnesota congressional candidate.
The man was arrested in Plymouth after trying to elude police, they said. His identity wasn't immediately released.
The shooting occurred on Monday. A second person who also worked for Republican Lacy Johnson was wounded in the attack. Both police and Johnson, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, said the shootings didn't appear to have anything to do with politics or the campaign.
The teen was identified as Andre Conley. The man who was wounded was hospitalized and was expected to survive.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats. It could also result in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina losing $500 million annually in federal funding for healthcare for its neediest residents, according a report released Thursday.
National
Ex-Pence adviser says Trump bungled virus; she's for Biden
A former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who served on the White House coronavirus task force says President Donald Trump once suggested that COVID-19 might be a good thing because it would stop him from having to shake hands with "disgusting people."
National
California paid leave law among nation's broadest
A new law in California lets more people than almost anywhere else in the country take up to three months off from work to care for a family member thanks in part to a nursing mother who brought her baby to work with her on the final day of the state legislative session to vote for it.
National
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of campaign worker
Authorities on Thursday said they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old boy and wounding of a man who had done work for a Minnesota congressional candidate.
Duluth
Dueling campaign stops put spotlight on northern Minnesota
With their Friday visits, Joe Biden looks to reassert Democratic competitiveness beyond the Twin Cities and its suburbs, while President Donald Trump is aiming to shore up his backing from 2016.